The Instituto Brasília Ambiental is holding the 3rd Castration Campaign for Dogs and Cats in 2022 this month. In all, 3,212 places will be available, 1,606 for online registrations and 1,606 for in-person registrations.

On May 13 and 14, starting at 8 am, registration will be carried out in person at the Regional Administration of Gama. Entries will be divided as follows: puppies and bitches on the first day; and cats and kittens in the second. 1,188 places will be available at the Coração Peludinho clinic (Gama); and 418 vacancies at Clínica Dr. Juzo (fern). The distribution of passwords will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration does not guarantee a spot.

On the 16th and 17th of May, the registration form will be available on Brasilia Environmental Institute website. On Monday (16), at 10 am for cats and at 2 pm for dogs. On Tuesday (17), at 10 am, for cats and, at 2 pm, for female dogs. The expectation is to serve 286 animals at the PetAdote Clinic (Paranoá) and 1,320 at the Animal Hospital Veterinary Clinic (Ceilândia).

The final result with the list of those awarded and the dates of the surgeries will be published until the 23rd of May on the institute’s website. The tutor will be responsible for confirming the effectiveness of the registration. The surgeries will take place between May 24 and June 30, from Tuesday to Friday.

For more information, interested tutors can contact us by email at fauna@ibram.df.gov.br or by WhatsApp (61) 9.8553-2756 (messages only).