The UAE pledged $60 million to support global efforts to eradicate the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and prepare for future health epidemics, including virus mutants, as the UAE pledge includes $10 million in financial support for rapid access to testing devices. The “Covid-19” virus, and in-kind aid worth 50 million dollars to provide specialized medical supplies to combat the pandemic.

This came during the participation of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, in the Second Global Summit on COVID-19, which was organized by the governments of the United States of America, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

She stressed the UAE’s permanent commitment and its continuous work alongside the international community towards addressing any future threats of epidemics and diseases that could threaten humanity and pose a threat to the global health system, as happened in the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the state’s belief in the importance of joint action and integration Efforts made at the level of national and international health systems to support global capabilities towards future resilience to any epidemic threats.

She referred to the experience of the UAE, which began not only with planning and early examination, but also included readiness for health care, advanced technologies, effective communication and group examination programs, which are all necessary to avoid and reduce the impact of the epidemic. Her Excellency added that the country has shared its results and genetic research on the developments of the Covid-19 mutated virus with the international community, which would besiege the spread of this virus, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, which stressed the importance of continuing to coordinate efforts to enhance the values ​​of human solidarity and solidarity with everyone who needs to the support.

She said: “The UAE has harnessed all its logistical potential to provide 136 countries around the world with the medical resources necessary to confront the pandemic, including sending medical equipment, while providing full support in establishing fully equipped field hospitals in 9 countries, in addition to supporting the “Kovax” initiative. With an in-kind donation of $50 million to support the provision of vaccines to developing countries in an effective and accessible manner.

In the conclusion of her speech, she explained that the UAE, as a current member of the United Nations Security Council, will work through this pledge to enhance its effectiveness in the field of international cooperation and global health by contributing to the production and supply of medicines and necessary therapeutic requirements as part of preparedness plans to intervene early to address challenges and potential obstacles at the regional and global levels.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

