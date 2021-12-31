Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 31 December 2021? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was released by the well-known newspaper “The messenger”, From the radio station, RDS, or other sites such as solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Friday 31 December 2021:

Aries

Dear Aries, those around you love you, see you in a positive way: try to take advantage of this novelty. But watch out for the diet: holidays are okay, but don’t eat too much.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, try to find a way out of a stalemate in which you find yourself, listen to the advice of those who love you. Recharge for the restart.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in the next few hours it will be better to focus on the things that are really needed. Try not to isolate yourself, but to show everyone who you are and how much you are worth.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, all efforts will pay off shortly and there will be something to celebrate. Be well, you do not lack ideas and serenity is a constant in your life.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 31 December 2021), you are sensitive, perhaps too much and therefore try to always be on the defensive. Maybe you need to take a break and take it easy.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, in this period it is easy to face the obstacles, you know how to avoid the problems. You are building something beautiful, but try to keep everything in balance. Do not exaggerate either one way or the other.

Balance

Dear Libra, you are now able to understand who you are dealing with: try to clarify your heart. Maybe you need to slow down, get some fresh air. Think before deciding.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the day of the end of the year will pass quickly. Pay attention to the discussions, but some will be constructive and will help you to improve, to grow.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are completely sure of what you are doing, but beware of diet and nutritional deficiencies. Health often depends on nutrition.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, in the next few hours you will be able to express yourself freely and this will be an opportunity not to be missed. You will certainly not lack energy: show yourself for who you are.

fish tank

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 31 December 2021), you are very impulsive, but you have to think about the consequences of the actions that are carried out. At the end of the day you will be apathetic, perhaps you need to get out of everyday life.

Fish

Dear Pisces, last month’s efforts will now pay off and there will be something to celebrate. Try to put your ideas into practice, you are certainly not lacking in serenity.

