RC Madrid Friday 31 December 2021, 07:32



The defense of King Juan Carlos before the British courts aims to prevent the complaint filed against him by his ex-lover Corinna Larsen from succeeding on the grounds that his retirement from public life, in June 2019, at the age of 81, does not mean that is “retired.”

The magistrate Matthew Nicklin, must soon decide whether or not the former head of State maintains his immunity, a decisive question to bring him to trial for alleged threats, illegal monitoring and defamation so that Larsen does not air documentation that could “incriminate” him in a money laundering operation. of money. In fact, he has asked Spain to confirm whether Felipe VI’s father is still part of the Royal Family, the key to the matter.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, avoided commenting on the issue this Wednesday during his year-end balance at Moncloa. However, according to ‘El Español’, Don Juan Carlos’ lawyer, Bernardo del Rosal, did defend in the joint expert report in which the prosecution and defense participated that the abdication did not “retire” King Juan Carlos as a member of the Family Real and that it remains immune to the action of the British courts and must only answer before the Supreme Court of Spain.

The lawyer hired by Larsen’s defense, José Antonio Choclán, however, maintains that the heads of state in Spain “lose their immunity to be prosecuted for private acts when they abandon their functions” and that Juan Carlos lost that protection in 2014.