Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 28 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, sunday 28 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, romantic and intimate atmosphere thanks to the good aspect of the Moon. It will be advisable to find the right balance between work and private life.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, this weekend you will be led to reflect on your most intimate relationships, try to resolve any misunderstandings with your better half. With the Moon in Leo your creativity will be favored.

Twins

Dear Gemini, emotional communication will be favored. Green light, therefore, for constructive dialogue so as to sweep away discontent and misunderstanding that have peeped out in the couple for a few days now.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, with the Moon in your sign reflection and introspection will be favored. Take time for yourself and listen to your emotional needs.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 28 May 2023), a relaxing weekend, every now and then it’s right to indulge in some pampering so as to start again stronger and more spirited than ever!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the Moon in Cancer will lead you to reflect on your past and to clarify any outstanding situations. Take advantage of this moment to get rid of some excess weight.

Balance

Dear Libra, the Moon will push you to find the right balance between your inner and outer world. Sunday will be interesting for socializing and sharing moments of joy and conviviality with the people you love.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, this weekend you will reflect on interpersonal ties and you will be ready to make a clean sweep of those relationships that have now reached the end of the line. You have a good level of self-esteem, others will look at you in a different light.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon in Cancer stimulates your ambition leading you to reflect on your career and your professional future. You want to experiment, to get involved and there will be no shortage of opportunities to do so.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, during this weekend you will have the opportunity to reflect on yourself and on your personal growth journey. Evaluate your progress and at the same time try to best express your potential.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 28 May 2023), creativity will be your strong point, giving you the opportunity to best express your ideas and your talents! So be open to innovative ideas and put your imagination into practice.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the Moon will prompt you to reflect on your emotional well-being and take care of yourself. Make time for activities that relax you and try not to overthink work matters.

