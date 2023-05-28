patty chapoy is once again the eye of the hurricane after thousands of reviews on social media by Photographs that the journalist shared next to Cazzu and Christian Nodal.

The host of the evening show Aztec TV‘windowing‘She looked very happy with the couple of the moment, Nodal and the successful Argentine rapper, who have just launched a romantic music video in the subject that the sonorense wrote to him, ‘cazzualities‘.

The photographs caused a stir among network users because Chapoy ‘abused filters‘, and even the tattoos of both singers faded, especially those of the interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘.

“Cazzualities. It’s lovely my dear @nodal. And this was not Cazzuuualidad! @cazzu what a pleasure to celebrate your success and motherhood. He arrived with @nodal to the presentation of his new musical theme ‘Cazzualidades’”, wrote the communicator along with the images on the Instagram platform.

Despite the fact that Internet users could not express their point of view in Pati Chapoy’s original post because the comments were restricted, they all attacked the journalist in Twitterfor the publication of Aunt Sandra.

And it is that many followers did not hesitate to note their annoyance and indignation because the famous erased almost all the tattoos of the interpreters.

“It seems that Nodal has bruises”, “Nodal’s ear disappeared!!!!!”, “It’s another universe”, “They even look more fucked up in their 20’s than she and her filters in the 70’s”, “Hahahaha tell her to Nodal who no longer needs to remove them with a laser, to ask the mummy to pass on his tricks”, “Not even the pope has those filters, they purify even the soul”, “Tattoos, mustaches and even hair” , “They don’t look like nodal or cazzu hahahaha”, are one of the most prominent comments.

However, when the images that Tía Sandra published on Twitter, it can be seen that were modified to upload them to the network, where it is clear that it has too many filters, very different from Pati Chapoy’s post.

