Hat the Last Generation group faked an emergency call to defile the Brandenburg Gate again? On Thursday afternoon, two women aged 21 and 23 had painted the pillars on the east side of the gate with orange paint, which they applied with brushes. The five police officers who were supposed to protect the landmark from further desecration were distracted by an emergency call at the time. At around 1:35 p.m., a caller used an emergency call box in the subway to say that a “masked man with an axe” was in the Unter den Linden subway station. The police went there immediately because of the supposed current danger. The two women may have taken advantage of this opportunity. When the officers, who could not find any danger in the subway station, returned, they arrested the activists.

Berlin police initially said on Thursday that the caller who raised the alarm was later arrested by other officers on subway line 5. On Friday, the police told the FAZ that there had been no arrests; The report was caused by a “misunderstanding”. However, a man who set off from the Unter den Linden station on a bicycle threw the bicycle from the train onto the platform at the Schillingstrasse station. He then got off at Frankfurter Tor three stops further on after kicking the door of a carriage and damaging it. One can only assume that he was the person who made the emergency call. It is still unclear whether there is a connection between the emergency call and the defacing of the gate.

This time the paint could be quickly sprayed off with a high-pressure cleaner. A cleaning company is currently removing paint residue from the pillars on the west side of the gate. They could not be eliminated after the Last Generation color attack on September 17th. At that time the group had used a lifting platform. The gate was scaffolded for cleaning and the pillars are now coated with a special paste. The entire cleaning is expected to cost 115,000 euros. The Last Generation announced that they wanted to further sully the gate. “The Brandenburg Gate remains orange,” the group said.