Several specimens of Porsche Taycan have been recalled globally by the German manufacturer due to a reported problem with the braking system. Simply put, defection has been recorded at the front brake hoses, which in some cases can lead to the development of cracks which in turn can cause brake fluid to leak, reducing brake pressure and the effectiveness of the system. The number of Taycan subject to this recall was not specified by Porsche, which has sold around 150,000 examples worldwide since it launched it in 2020.

Brake problem

According to Autocar, Taycans affected by this problem will display a warning light on the dashboard: if the owner sees this indicator lightyou should then take your car to a dealer, while if one appears Red light then he should contact Porsche and not use the car. Otherwise, Taycans that won’t have warning lights on will remain safe to drive.

Porsche Taycan recall

“We have conducted some internal quality analyzes and have determined that in some special cases there is a possibility that errors may occur faults – commented Kevin Giek, Taycan project manager – Safety is our top priority, so we decided that we needed to optimize the brake lines on the front axle and opted for one new construction. We have redesigned them with a new length, different braking points and new kinematics, and this makes us confident that we will never see this problem again.”

Repair in two hours

Porsche will write to owners inviting them to take their vehicle to dealerships to have the replacement hose: the intervention, says the German manufacturer, will last about a couple of hours, will be carried out free of charge and will not affect the car’s warranty. As mentioned, we do not know how many examples of Taycan have actually encountered this problem: Giek himself made it known that the fault was identified on less than 1% of all Taycans sold globally since the model was launched four years ago.