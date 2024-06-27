Two multi-year renewals

The eve of the weekend valid for the Austrian Grand Prix saw important developments in the drivers market, more precisely with two official announcements: in both a multi-year contract renewal was announced. On the one hand that of Pierre Gasly with Alpine, and on the other that of Lance Stroll with Aston Martin.

Good news for Alonso too

This latest piece of news was also welcomed positively by Fernando Alonsoteammate of the Canadian driver. The 42-year-old enthusiastically commented not only on the news itself, but also on the pleasure of continuing his career alongside Stroll, with whom he has had a good relationship since last year, the season in which the Spaniard began his adventure at the wheel of the Aston Martin.

“It’s great news for the team, and there’s been a lot of talk about our future – he told the media after the announcement of Stroll’s renewal – Lance he has spent a good part of his career in this environment and with the same people, and this can improve things. This is good news for me too., because I work with someone who thinks like me and who can help the team. She is someone who is very dedicated to her work, she spent a lot of time in the simulator and we always talked about the team and the things that happened to us. I don’t remember having this type of relationship with my teammates. As I’ve said a couple of times, I’m here for a very long project. I hope Lance takes leadership of this team, and I will support him.”