Pushilin said that Kyiv received a very tough response to the attack on Belgorod

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) went beyond all limits, shelling the civilian population of Belgorod and Donetsk, and thereby dehumanized themselves. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

He emphasized that Russia, in responding to attacks, should not become like an enemy and attack civilians.

Pushilin spoke about retaliatory strikes on military targets in Kyiv

The head of the DPR emphasized that the work of the Russian army is gaining momentum – strikes are carried out exclusively against military targets and with military expediency. “We are working, we are working very hard,” he explained, adding that military operations should not affect the civilian population in any way.

If we act using the methods of our enemy, how is this better than our enemy, what are we fighting against then? Denis Pushilinhead of the DPR

Pushilin noted that the region has been subjected to shelling by Ukraine since 2014, which gives the republic “the moral right to act emotionally.” However, according to him, local residents have not ceased to be people. The head of the DPR expressed the opinion that the loss of humanity could become a greater tragedy for Russia than the losses it suffers on the battlefield.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repeatedly shelled Donetsk

According to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military again attacked Donetsk on Saturday, January 6. The shelling was recorded at 21:25 Moscow time.

The city was hit by four rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). On the same day, six missiles were fired at the Petrovsky district of the city at 18:10, as well as two 155 mm shells at 18:45 See also Usa, shooting in Memphis near the hospital: 6 injured including 2 children

On New Year's Eve, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on Donetsk: 15 missiles from the MLRS 10 minutes after the onset of the new year.

Belgorod was subjected to massive shelling from Ukraine

On December 30, Belgorod was attacked by Ukraine. As a result, more than 100 local residents were injured, 25 people could not be saved. In connection with the incident, a criminal case has been opened under four articles, including Article 205 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Terrorist attack”).

The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the strike was carried out by Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire MLRS. Later it became known that the shelling of Belgorod was carried out almost from the very border of the Kharkov and Belgorod regions, after which the Ukrainian Armed Forces promptly left their positions.

A day later, the defense department reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a retaliatory strike against targets in Ukraine. Thus, the Kharkov Palace hotel complex was hit, in which, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, there were representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine who took part in planning the attack on Belgorod. In addition, up to two hundred foreign mercenaries were stationed there, who were planned to be involved in terrorist attacks on the Russian territory bordering Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued shelling the region. So, on Friday, January 5, they attacked Belgorod, Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky urban districts, the territories of Belgorod, Krasnoyaruzhsky and Volokonovsky districts of the Belgorod region.