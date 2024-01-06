Brahim Díaz led Real Madrid in the cup debut of the current champion, who avoided a hot flash and fulfilled the predictions on an unforgettable Three Kings Day for the small town of Aranda de Duero. His team, the modest Arandina, can feel proud of having fallen with their boots on, as they held the duel against the giant for almost an hour and only gave in to the good work of Brahim Díaz, decisive being the target of the penalty with which Joselu opened the scoreboard and signing the goal with which he then put the game back on track.

The Burgos team, bottom of their Second Federation group, lived a dream night for a population of just over 30,000 inhabitants. Almost a third gathered at El Montecillo, renovated for the occasion. As expected, Madrid, with youth players Vinicius Tobías, Álvaro Carrillo and Nico Paz in the eleven, monopolized control of the match with the ball in their possession.

It was about finding the crack in the defensive framework of the Arandina and thus reducing the impetus of the modest formal dress. The young Arda Güler, who finally made his debut after an ordeal with injuries in the first half of the season, soon left details of his quality.

Arandina Adrián Álvarez, Deiby, Pesca, Jaime Márquez, Santa (Carmelo, min. 71), Átomo, Vitolo (Fer Bajo, min. 77), Haji, Zazu (Jorge Rodríguez, min. 71), Ayoub (Kevin Manzano, min. 60) and Frodo (Cabral, min. 60). 1 – 3 real Madrid Kepa, Tobías (Álvaro Rodríguez, min. 80), Carrillo, Nacho, Fran García, Ceballos, Camavinga (Valverde, min. 59), Nico Paz (Mario Martín, min. 70), Arda Güler (Rodrygo, min. 59) , Joselu and Brahim Díaz. Goals:

0-1: min. 54, Joselu, penalty. 0-2: min. 55, Brahim Díaz. 0-3: min. 91, Rodrygo. 1-3: min. 93, Nacho, own goal.

Referee:

García Verdura (Catalan). He admonished Pesca, Cabral and Jorge Rodríguez.

Incidents:

Copa del Rey round of 32 match played in El Montecillo in front of 9,500 spectators.

Serious version of Madrid, applied in the pressure after loss despite its overwhelming superiority on paper. The Cup champion was gaining merit, with a long shot from Camavinga and Güler's shot repelled by Adrián Álvarez, a preview of the Turk's free kick to the post. Interesting performance by the former Fenerbahçe player, the best of a white team from more to less in the first half.

Ancelotti's team was imprecise in the three-quarter zone, where Ceballos was called to be the unblocker. The defender of the title fell asleep so much, with no more chances before the break than a shot from Joselu to the side of the net and a high header from Nico Paz, that Arandina even dared to make some isolated incursion, enough to raise the public to their hearts' content. cry of “yes we can.”

The decisive moment



The equalizer at half-time warned Madrid, with 45 minutes to avoid a suffocation in the Cup at the first opportunity. Brahim, getting to work, crossed too far in front of the rival goal and shortly afterward he retaliated by forcing the penalty with which Joselu calmed the champion's nerves. It was opening the can and unleashing Madrid, which without interruption put the pass on track with Brahim's right foot into the net.

The double advantage came in handy for Ancelotti to give rest to Camavinga and Güler, the first recently recovered from a knee injury and the second in his debut this season. With the pass to the next round on track, Madrid dosed efforts with its mind set on next week's Spanish Super Cup, which holds a Madrid derby to whet its appetite and who knows if the second classic of the season in a hypothetical final .

Two more white blackbirds entered, midfielder Mario Martín and forward Álvaro Rodríguez, who after a very notable emergence last year lost prominence among Madrid's youth players. In the final stretch, with everything resolved, the pulse of the duel dropped, which nevertheless left a beautiful final fireworks with the third Madrid goal, the work of Rodrygo, and the desired local goal, combined between Cabral and Nacho, which introduced it in your own door to sweeten a Three Kings Day to remember in Aranda de Duero.