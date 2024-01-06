Football player Daniel Alves He has remained in prison since January 2023 accused of sexual abuse of a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona.

Lucia Alvesmother of former soccer player Dani Alves, has shared on her Instagram account a video that shows images of the victim, of whom she reveals her identity and offers personal information, accusing her of wanting fame and money.

As La Vanguardia has reported and police sources have confirmed to EFE, lawyer Ester García, who is prosecuting the private prosecution on behalf of the victim, has filed a complaint at a Mossos d'Esquadra police station for the dissemination of this video.

Twist in the case: protection for the victim

As a result of the video, the Prosecutor's Office has requested the court to try Dani Alves that the alleged victim declare with protective measures so that his identification is not possible.



If the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office is accepted, the young woman could testify during the hearing separated from those present in the room or even from another room outside the hearing and with means to distort her voice and, in this way, avoid double victimization during the hearing. the process that will begin next February 5 in Barcelona.

With the dissemination of this video, Alves' mother ignored the order given by the investigating judge in the case, who prohibited the dissemination of any information that could bring to light the identity of the young woman.

“Whoever trusts in God no longer loses the battle,” can be read in the publication by Dani Alves' mother along with the video recorded by a Brazilian lawyer, in which the victim appears dancing and celebrating her birthday.

The Barcelona Prosecutor's Office is asking for nine years in prison for the former Brazilian international, in addition to ten years of supervised freedom and compensation of 150,000 euros for the victim, while the private prosecution raises the prison request to twelve years, the maximum penalty established in the Spanish Penal Code for a crime of this type.

