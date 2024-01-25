A little more than three months have passed until we were able to confirm the obvious: that Bradley Cooper, 49, and Gigi Hadid, 28, are a couple. This is now demonstrated by some photographs – obtained exclusively by the American portal Page Six— in which the Californian model and the actor and director from Pennsylvania are seen walking through the streets of London together, laughing and, for the first time, holding hands and waist.

Precisely on Tuesday, that same publication captured them leaving, at the same time, from a New York City airport, dressed informally, with sunglasses, suitcase and passport in hand. Accompanied by the model's everlasting security personnel, it is now known that the model and the actor and director of Teacherseven-time Oscar nominee (he is nominated for best actor and for his screenplay), were taking a flight to London.

It was at the beginning of October when the two were first seen going to dinner together in New York, in some images that the British tabloid gave The Daily Mail, which captured them leaving Via Carota, an expensive Italian restaurant in the West Village, and getting into the same car together. But that's where it all stayed. Since then, they had been seen a few more times discreetly. Fewer pointed out that they had been on the coast of Rhode Island, in the northeast of the country, in the house that the singer Taylor Swift, a good friend of Hadid, has there, and also that they had spent a few days in November in Pennsylvania.

In the fall, both tried to put the rumors to rest, but people close to them assured that the relationship was going well, and that they spent “every day together” because they are very compatible. But the situation became more serious when in mid-December Page Six, again, claimed that Cooper had bought a farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania, just 100 kilometers from New York. This is the actor's home state; He grew up near Philadelphia and visits the area often. The thing is that the property is very close to the one owned by Yolanda Hadid, former model and matriarch of the Hadids, where both Gigi and her sister, also supermodel Bella Hadid, spent confinement during the covid-19 pandemic. Gigi Hadid herself has had a ranch in the area, where she gave birth to her daughter, but it is unknown if she still keeps it.

Hadid dated singer Zayn Malik, who was a member of the band One Direction, since they met in late 2015, and they soon became one of the most watched and photographed couples among celebrities, and even starred on the cover of Vogue in August 2017. In March 2018, both announced their breakup with a statement, but shortly after they began to appear together again. After an intermittent relationship, at the beginning of 2020 they were seen together again and in September of that year they confirmed that they had been parents of a girl, Kai. A year later the couple broke up amid harsh accusations by Yolanda Hadid that Malik had hit her. She sued him and won: he spent 90 days of probation and had to attend a gender violence program. “The most valuable thing is time and trying to explain something to others and justify it to yourself takes a lot of time, so I decided to keep it to myself,” he said cryptically last summer. Since then Hadid has had few relationships, although it is known that she dated Leonardo DiCaprio for a few months between 2022 and mid-2023.

If Hadid has three-year-old Kai, Cooper has Lea de Seine, who will turn seven at the end of March. The girl is the result of her relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. In January 2015, the breakup of the top with the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after almost five years of relationship; In May, she made public her romance with Cooper, after being seen together in April at the White House correspondents' dinner. The couple never married, they maintained a discreet relationship (they only posed together once, at the Golden Globes in January 2019) and had comings and goings, until finally breaking up their relationship in June 2019. “We have been very lucky to have Had what we had together. Life without B [Bradley] “It is totally unknown territory for me,” she said in Vogue one year later. This past summer she has been seen dating American football player Tom Brady, ex-partner of Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen.

For his part, shortly before starting to date Shayk, Cooper broke up a two-year relationship with British model Suki Waterhouse (who has just announced her pregnancy with her partner and fiancé, actor Robert Pattinson). Cooper also dated actress Zoe Saldaña for two years and another two, between 2009 and 2011, with Renée Zellweger. He has only been married once, to the American actress and dancer Jennifer Esposito. His marriage, in 2006, only lasted four months.