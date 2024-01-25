The Onyx group announced plans to publish a biography in Russia

Fred Lee Scruggs Jr., a member of the American hip-hop group Onyx, known under the stage name Fredro Starr, is writing a book. He himself told Izvestia about this. It will be dedicated to the biography of the group and, as planned, will be published in Russia.

“The book is called “Fuck Off, Your Mother.” I definitely want it to be translated and released here because Russia is part of this story. The book begins with my flight to Moscow. Someone asks me who I am, and I tell him the story of my life on the plane flying here. By the way, in the summer we will return to Russia for a tour of your country, we will visit several more cities,” the artist shared his plans with Izvestia.

The rapper also added that in the book he will talk about his family and poor childhood, about everyone who was related to the team. The Onyx group was founded in 1988. Gained wide popularity in the early nineties. The hit Slam, released in 1993, went platinum.

The artists came to Russia with concerts. On January 26 they will perform at the capital's club 1930 Moscow, and the next day in St. Petersburg at the Aurora Concert Hall.

