Deportivo Cali will seek this Tuesday to qualify for the semi-final home runs of the League, when it faces, as a visitor, Boyacá Chicófrom 7:30 p.m.

The team he leads Jaime de la Pava qualifies with a win against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.

If they tie, Alianza Petrolera would have to win by eight goals or more to get it out. If he loses, he is out if Alianza wins, or if Pasto or Santa Fe triumph by a huge landslide.

Deportivo Cali beat Pasto 4-0. Photo: Twitter: @AsoDeporCali

Minute by minute

