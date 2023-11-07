In recent months there has been interest in sony for bringing many of its game franchises to the world of film and TV, that has been seen with The Last of Us, Uncharted, Twisted Metal and even with Grand Tourism. And although some have not done as well as expected, there are some others that have the potential to reach the big screen, since the brand has not yet released all its properties that can become the next blockbuster. world.

As mentioned recently, the franchise of Bloodborne which is summarized in a single game will be the next to have a production of this type, which makes all the sense in the world, since it takes place in a gothic world with touches of the renaissance. Added to this are grotesque creatures that can also enter the world of horror films. But, the details will be to modify the story so as not to get into such philosophical topics.

The insider known as Daniel Ritchman is the one who would have released the information, almost stating that Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines) will step into the role of producer and Darren Lemke (The Wheel of Time) will serve as the screenwriter of the adaptation. As for the direction, no names have yet come to light, much less are there actors confirmed to play the characters in this work.

If this rumor turns out to be real, it is possible that a remastered version of the game or a sequel could be in production on the side of PlayStationsince it could be a similar issue, since when the series of The Last of Usthe remaster version of the game has also arrived for the PC. Now, we just have to wait a little longer to see if Sony Pictures It gives the world such pleasant news that for now it is a rumor among people in the industry.

Remember that Bloodborne Is available in PS4.

Via: Metro UK

Editor’s note: It sounds very cool that Bloodborne could have its own movie, but please also provide us with a video game, preferably a sequel, but if there is no other option, then a remaster for the PS5.