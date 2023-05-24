Miguel Ramos, a 9-year-old autistic boy who was adopted by a Dominican couple died after falling out of a fourth-floor window at 240 Mount Hope Place in the Bronx, New York, United States.

According to local media the minor’s fall occurred at approximately 4:10 in the afternoon After the boy climbed into the air conditioning shaft, he sat down, lost his balance and fell into the void.

The police reported that at the time of receiving a 911 call they arrived at the scene and found the boy unconscious on the ground. Later he was transferred from the emergency room to the San Barnabas Hospital, where he was finally pronounced dead.

The police have not specified the type of serious injuries suffered by the minor, which is why the investigation is still active.

According to ‘Univisión 41’, Joshua Rodríguez, a neighbor who witnessed the moment when Miguel fell from the fourth floor, tried to revive and keep the child alive until the arrival of the emergency team. However, he did not succeed in his noble cause.

“I started crying when I couldn’t save him. I asked for an ambulance to come quickly, the police came and I was trying to revive him,” he told Univision 41.

The mother was in the bathroom for three minutes and when she returned to the room, the child had already died in the fall. The police have not specified the type of serious injuries suffered by the minor, which is why the investigation is still active.

On the other hand, the New York Department of Health regretted the death of Miguel Ramos in a statement last Monday, May 22.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and will work with partner agencies to determine how an event like this can be prevented in the future,” the agency’s statement added.

