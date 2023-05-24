Shares of the company targeted by sanctions fell 4% on the Moscow stock exchange this 3rd (May 23)

The Russian state-owned Gazprom announced this Tuesday (May 23, 2023) that it recorded a 41.4% drop in its net profit in 2022. From 2.09 trillion rubles (US$ 26.1 billion) in 2021, the earnings were 1.22 trillion rubles ($15.2 billion) last year. The information is from Tass.

The company is one of the main targets of sanctions imposed against Russia in response to the war in Ukraine. The blockades caused a reduction in gas exports to Europe. Because of the results, Gazprom recommended that dividends for 2022 not be distributed to shareholders. The group’s shares fell by 4% on the Moscow stock exchange this 3rd (May 23).