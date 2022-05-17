Speak there mom of the boy stabbed in Marechiaro, a village located in the Posillipo district in Naples. The woman relives those moments in which her son, together with another minor, suffered an attack. The he was shouting for help and not to leave him alone. What are his health conditions?

Loredana Russo she is the mother of the 16-year-old boy hospitalized since Sunday after being attacked with a knife in the abdomen, while he was on the rocks of Marechiaro. The son was in danger of life, but now he is better despite the prognosis is still reserved and has had to undergo a delicate operation.

In the newspaper Il Mattino, the woman said she received a phone call on Sunday afternoon. A gentleman warned her that her son had been injured and she had to go to the hospital. She couldn’t believe those words, but then she heard her son yell at her for help and the ambulance sirens.

The woman immediately called her husband and together they went to the Fatebenebratelli. The young man said that he was trying to separate some boys who were fighting on the rocks and in order to defend a friend he was also attacked.

The attacker nearly gutted him and he feared he was going to die. Now he is slowly recovering from the abdominal surgery right away, even though he is not yet clear. The doctors told the mother to light a candle in the church, because it was a miracle that the wound did not cause worse damage.

Boy stabbed in Marechiaro, the family thanks the doctors and all the health workers

Obviously we feel miraculous and I have never stopped praying since I learned that my son was taken to the hospital but I also have to thank all the doctors in the hospital, even if the biggest thank you is only for one person.

The woman also thanks the man who rescued her son and called her to reassure her.