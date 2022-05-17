The FIA ​​ETCR race scheduled in Istanbul this weekend will not be held and will even be postponed to November.

After the debut of the electric tourism series in Pau, in a few days we should have gone to Turkey on the track that also hosted Formula 1.

Apparently, however, the requests made by the promoter Discovery Sports Events and by the FIA ​​have not been met within the times set by the local organizer, so the appointment is postponed towards the end of the year.

Race action Photo by: ETCR

“Discovery Sports Events – promoter of the FIA ​​ETCR eTouring Car World Cup – in agreement with FIA, TOSFED (the Turkish Federation) and EMSO Sportif (event promoter), announce the displacement of the FIA ​​ETCR Race TR, originally scheduled for 20 -22 May 2022 at Istanbul Park “, reads the official note.

“The requirements for the event to take place on the scheduled date were not met within the established time frame”.

“Discovery Sports Events, FIA, TOSFED and EMSO Sportif will announce the new date for November in the near future”.

Bruno Spengler, Romeo Ferraris, Giulia ETCR Photo by: ETCR

Cupra EKS, Hyundai Motorsport N and Romeo Ferraris will therefore have time to better prepare for the next match, which is scheduled for the weekend of 11-12 June at the Hungaroring in Budapest.

In particular, the displacement of Turkey was a bitter morsel for the Opera team, which in just a few days had taken steps to rearrange Giovanni Venturini and Luca Filippi’s Giulia ETCR.

The car was destroyed in the contact that the Piedmontese had with Jean-Karl Vernay’s Hyundai in the Super Final in Pau, resulting in a race against time and a waste of energy and money to be at the start in Turkey, which in fact useless from the late communication given only a few days ago to the manufacturers involved in the championship.