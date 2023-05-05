Mexico.- In social networks The image of a child’s apology went viralsince he did a mischief playing with the soap bottles.

The little boy spent soap bottles to do “experiments” while taking a bath, for which he ended up getting scolded.

The mother shared the image of the letter her son wrote for the prank: “Yesterday I got angry with him because he started doing experiments in the shower and used up several bottles of soap.”

After the scolding, the little boy wanted to fix his mistake and wrote a letter apologizing to his mother along with a 20 euro bill (his savings) so that his mother could buy more soap.

“Mommy, I have given you this gift. I’m sorry for treating you like this and for having spent the soaps. I hope that with this (the 20-euro bill) it works. I love you.”

The apology letter of a little one / Photo: Capture

The image went viral and users reacted to the moving letter. “A perfect apology: acknowledge the mistake, apologize for it and offer recovery. Much better than most adults. You can be satisfied,” wrote one user.

The mother commented that she returned the money to her son because she is saving for a tablet because she likes to draw a lot and she understood that she should not waste things.