Of the many miraculous things about Andorthe amazing series of Star Wars From Tony Gilroy that explores the growing rebellion in the five years before Luke blows up the Death Star, perhaps the most miraculous of all is how captivating it is, even when we know exactly where it’s headed.

Focusing on the rebel Cassian Andor of Rogue One, played by Diego Luna, we already know his fate from that 2016 film: he and his fellow freedom fighter, Jyn Erso, end up being consumed by a Death Star explosion on the planet Scarif, after having transmitted the secret superweapon blueprints to the Rebellion just in time. And from the start, Gilroy has been clear: His show will end exactly when we meet Andor in Rogue One.

Now, with the filming of season 2 of Andor – which will jump a year every few episodes – moving past the halfway point, Gilroy has hinted a bit more about what to expect from the latest time-jumping run, confessing that the final three-episode block will specifically cover “the last three days before Rogue One“.

“The risks that this season will take are very different,” promises Luna. How? “In every way,” says Gilroy. “Look man, I’m not trying to make a career out of here; just in case I’m at the end of a long run. But this is an opportunity. This is 1,500 pages of the most dynamic material in the lives of these people to deal with. We got it right the first time, and you don’t want to take your foot off the gas.”

Although we know the destinations of Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma, for many of the characters in the cast, their future is less clear. Denise Gough says that her villain Dedra Meero is going strong in season 2, and hardcore revolutionaries like Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael will face the difficulties of the Rebellion’s growth.

“Some of its key ingredients are secrecy, paranoia, lack of trust, and betrayal. So how hard is it to build a revolution? questions Gilroy. “And what happens to the original gangsters when other people get involved?”

Andor season 2 will have 12 episodes and will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Disney+ in August 2024. So there is still a year to go before we can see this outcome.

Via: Empire Online