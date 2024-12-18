New technologies and, specifically, artificial intelligence (AI) are constantly expanding their applications in society. In this case, the turn of boxing has arrived, which will experiment in the fight between Oleksandr Usyk (37 years old) and Tyson Fury (36 years old). The confrontation will take place in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on a card that includes eight fights in total and will be held on December 21 (Dazn).

As usual, there will be three judges who will determine the winner based on their scores. However, one more will be included in the form of artificial intelligence, which will monitor what happens. This action is included as an experiment that looks to the future seeking maximum justice in boxing results.

The Arab Sheikh Turki Al-Sheikh has given details about this. “For the first time, an AI-controlled judge will monitor the fight. Free of bias and human error, brought to you by The Ring. This innovative experiment, which will not affect the official results, debuts during the most important fight of the century,” Turki added.

The two boxers will play for three heavyweight titles (WBC, WBO and WBA), currently held by Usyk. The only award in this category that they cannot access is that of the IBF, since it is held by Daniel Dubois.

