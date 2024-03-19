The Portuguese team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, returns to the playing fields, in this case, to face a Sweden that is once again having great players and awakening great sensations among its inhabitants. Forwards like Alexander Isak or Kulusevski make the Swedish team a great team that doesn't make things easy at all, therefore, the Portuguese, who are one of the favorites for the Euro Cup, are going to have to demonstrate through good play and goals why of the matter.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of both teams for this friendly:
In this friendly match in preparation for the next Euro Cup, the Portugal team will face the Sweden team. For this match we will see Cristiano Ronaldo as a reference in attack. In the midfield there will be players like Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao and Bruno Fernandes among others.
This is what Portugal's lineup will look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Joao Mario, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Joao Palinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otávinho, Rafael Leao
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
For the Swedish team in the axis of the defense we will have the Manchester United player. The Swedish team's firepower comes in the most advanced positions with Kulusevski who is having a great season at Tottenham and Isak at the top of the attack who is marveling in the Premier League
This is what Sweden's lineup will look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Olsen
Defenses: Krafth, Lindelöf, Helander, Augustinsson
Midfielders: Kulusevski, Cayud, Ekdal, Fosberg
Forward: Isak, Claesson
