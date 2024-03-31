On matchday 27 of Ligue 1, PSG faced an important match with the objectives of continuing the good streak of unbeaten games, maintaining distance from their pursuers in the league standings, and increasing their mood ahead of the next important weeks ahead for the Parisian club. Finally, Luis Enrique's team won by a score of 0-2 with goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos.
Ahead, Luis Enrique's team will have to face key matches in three different competitions that will determine the team's immediate future this season:
In the long-awaited French Cup semi-final, PSG will face Stade Rennes in a match full of expectations. With both teams eager to advance to the final, an exciting and contested clash is expected. PSG will look for their experience and quality to overcome a Rennes determined to surprise and secure a place in the final of the tournament.
After this duel in the French Cup, PSG will face the last team classified in Ligue 1. Clermont is having something big left in this competition this year, and with its scarce 20 points, they have only achieved 4 victories this season, against the 13 defeats suffered. Furthermore, they are the team with the most goals scored, a statistic that does not help against the Parisian club.
In the exciting quarter-final matchup of the Champions League, PSG will face FC Barcelona in a duel full of history and rivalry. With stars like Lewandowski and Mbappé at stake, an epic clash is expected between two teams eager to do well in the competition. Both clubs will look to secure their place in the semi-finals with a memorable performance.
What is possibly the most important game for both teams of the season so far. The tie will most likely be decided in this duel, and with the desire to advance to the semi-finals, it aspires to be a great football match full of tension and emotions. We will see which team makes it to the next round of the top continental club competition.
To close this upcoming calendar of the Parisian team, an interesting duel against a team that is not having the season that was expected, located tenth in the table, very far from the positions in which a club with as much history in France as it is should move. the one directed by Pierre Sage. We'll see if they can make things difficult for Luis Enrique's team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Rennes
|
April 3
|
21:10 ESP, 17:10 ARG, 14:10 MX
|
French Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Clermont
|
6 of April
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
FC Barcelona
|
April 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
April 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
April, the 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
#schedule #PSG39s #games #Marseille
Leave a Reply