Two-time world champion in professional kickboxing Evgeny Orlov on February 10 spoke about a possible bare-knuckle fight between fighter Max (Ax) Shcherbakov and his former coach Albert Karmazyan.

Earlier that day, pop-MMA fighter Maxim “Axe” challenged Karmazyan, with whom he had a conflict and a fight.

According to Orlov, a duel with a former coach is quite possible, and Karamzyan is probably in great shape. At the same time, he did not rule out that the whole story with the conflict between Ax and his coach is being done for PR.

“What is all this for? I do not know. For hype. For sure, success will be in hype, because even I am interested in watching their fight now. Although I’m not very interested in this class of fighters. Yes, they fought in the locker room. Now it is proposed to resolve this conflict on bare fists. I don’t watch fights with bare knuckles at all, but I’ll watch this one. Everything that was required of them to do for the hype, they did. Of course, everyone will watch how the Ax will beat the coach, ”Orlov explained.

Topor’s conflict with the coach arose after the first duel with Maxim Novoselov. The fight took place on January 28 as part of the “Boxing Evening” on REN TV, and Novoselov sent Ax twice to the floor. The fight ended with a technical knockout at the 52nd second of the second round.

In the locker room, Ax began a conflict with Karmazyan, who accused the former ward of deliberately “draining” the fight. A fight broke out, as a result, Ax received a concussion and a broken nose.

Later, Shcherbakov called Karmazyan’s behavior vile, noting that the brawl took place in front of his wife and friends, and a few days later the boxer turned to the police with a request “to conduct an investigation into possible illegal actions.”