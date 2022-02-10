Billionaire Bill Miller, president and chief investment officer of Miller Value Partness, said in an interview with CNBC that bitcoin works as an insurance policy against financial catastrophe.

“Insurance policies have no intrinsic value. You don’t want to have your house burnt down or have a terrible accident, but you pay for insurance every year in case that happens. Bitcoin is insurance against financial catastrophes, as we see in Lebanon, or Afghanistan, or many of these other countries where we saw it at the time of the pandemic,” he told CNBC.

+US confiscates $3.6 billion in stolen bitcoins

Other cryptocurrency advocates, such as investors Mike Novogratz and Charles Hoskinson, have also claimed that owning cryptocurrencies may have helped people in Afghanistan after the fall of the government, as they are not left in the hands of the Taliban.

Miller also denied that he invested half of his wealth in Bitcoin, but that, having a very large position in the currency at a time of high, it meant half of his fortune later. “Now it’s less than that, because it’s halved since November,” she said.

The beginning of the year has not been good for cryptocurrencies due to the flight of investors from the assets of the richest, due to high global inflation, the threat of high interest rates from the North American Central Bank and constant international tensions.

