Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is ready to debut in a very different facet in which fans are not used to, since the Mexican boxer will be part of the film’s cast ‘Creed 3’.

Ávarez has already talked about his acting experience and offered details of being on movie sets. He explained that it is not a role as you might imagine, but it comes out in two or three seconds.

“It is an honor to have participated in one of the sagas that most encouraged me when I was young. I watched the movies rocky to motivate me when I started in the box and now it is a privilege to be in such an important film”.

The Mexican boxer is a big fan of the Rocky movies and that is why he is excited to participate in this new experience in his professional career outside of boxing.

The director of the film announced the release date on his social networks and here we show it to you so that you can be attentive to the debut of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in the cinema.

I can’t wait for the world to see it on March 3rd. A star inside the ring and outside. Welcome to the family, good luck this weekend!”