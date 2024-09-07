Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 15:04

São Paulo mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) does not expect that allegations of harassment involving former Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida will be used against him by his opponents in the race for mayor of São Paulo. “No way,” he said when asked about the possibility of his opponents adopting this strategy, since the PSOL candidate has the support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Boulos said he was not aware of the facts surrounding the case. However, he believes that Lula made a decision “promptly”. Silvio Almeida’s dismissal was announced last night, the 6th, after allegations of harassment against the former minister came to light.

We defend that all victims of harassment are respected and welcomed”, said the candidate during an electoral march in Heliópolis this Saturday, 7th.

Boulos also stated that in São Paulo, “which is what matters for a mayoral candidate,” he will implement the “largest program to combat violence against women in the city’s history.” “Zero tolerance for violence against women,” he emphasized.