Football | There are some surprises in the Huhkaji lineup – goalscorers on the bench

September 7, 2024
The debutant will immediately be included in the starting line-up against Greece.

Finland The national football team announced their starting lineup for Saturday night’s Nations League opener against Greece.

There are some surprises in the lineup. For example, Huuhkajie’s long-term paint guns Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo start the match from the bench side. Start at the top Benjamin Källman and on the sides Oliver Antman and Robin Lod.

There is new blood in the defense line, as the right of representation has changed from Sweden to Finland Adam Ståhl starts right away in his first national match as the right kit. On the left, a 19-year-old top prospect shines Tomas Galvez.

Galvez, who represents Manchester City, was loaned to LASK Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga for this season.

It can also be considered a surprise that Sparta Prague has a great midfielder Kairinen too is completely out of alignment. However, there is an explanation for the absence, as Kairinen injured his closer during finishing exercises. He will not be able to play next week against England either.

Greece–Finland kicks off at 9:45 p.m.

