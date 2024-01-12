Veronica Linares has not been immune to the day of terror and chaos experienced on Tuesday in the face of violent actions perpetrated by criminal gangs, on whom Daniel Noboa, president of Ecuador, has declared “war.” The news presenter spoke with a local newspaper about this political-social problem and was emphatic in giving her point of view.

What did Verónica Linares say?

Verónica Linares was concerned about the difficult moment that Ecuador is going through and considered that our country is not far from this reality. She stated that in Peru the same insecurity and corruption is experienced in the different institutions that govern us.

“We are all very dismayed, worried, saddened by what is happening in Ecuador and the Ecuadorian brothers, because as we learn more about what is happening, related to the issue of insecurity, we cannot stop thinking that here we have many similar things, so it's scary,” the journalist told Trome.

Verónica Linares compares the situation of Ecuador with Peru

Verónica Linares said that the crisis that broke out in 2024 in Ecuador did not just come from this year, but from 3 or 4 years ago. Furthermore, it is due to the terrible corruption of officials and the negligence of the authorities.

“We also have all the harmful ingredients that I have mentioned in our country. In Ecuador they have the problem of the so-called 'vaccines', which here we know as 'quotas', we have corrupt authorities, bad police officers, institutions infected with ill-gotten money, corrupt politicians, we really have everything the same,” he added to the aforementioned media.

