The 2022 World Championship will present great news not only from a technical point of view, thanks to the numerous regulatory changes, but also with regard to the driver line-up. In this sense, one of the most curious and interesting will focus on the new parenthesis that will open Valtteri Bottas in Alfa Romeo, with the Finn facing his first season away from Mercedes after five seasons in Brackley.

The 2019-2020 world vice-champion took leave of the German team with ceremonies of greeting and acknowledgments, but also with the possibility of reliving the best moments on the track. Specifically, the 32-year-old from Nastola retraced the last few seasons, which earned him 10 final victories between 2017 and 2020: “After closing a disappointing 2018 – said the Finn to the microphones of the official Mercedes channel on Youtube – the 2019 it had started with a bang. In Australia I had won by 20 seconds over Lewis, and I think that was it my best race ever. It wasn’t easy, but that was the impression: everything was under control, and it was an incredible feeling to go from dissatisfaction to great redemption. It really gave me a lot of confidence to move forward. That season I finished second in the Drivers’ Championship, we secured the title in Suzuka as a team, I won in Baku, which was the rematch of the previous year, and again in Japan and the United States. All those victories were as sweet as they were incredible ”.

In conclusion, Bottas added a detail on the five cars brought to the track during his Mercedes experience, electing his favorite: “There W11 of 2020 – he specified – to me he was a monster. It was extremely fast, and no car can beat it in terms of pure performance. A great car, perfect to drive ”.