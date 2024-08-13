Summer and touch-ups, under the sun the ‘ugliness’ of a certain surgery is evident. But beyond the blemishes, is exposure to UVA and UVB rays contraindicated or not for those who have undergone cosmetic surgery? “Absolutely not, the important thing is to follow simple rules – she explains to Adnkronos Salute Emanuele Bartoletti, President of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Sime) –. First of all, protect yourself with sunscreens with factor 50+ at least every two hours, especially after swimming, because the filters have a limited duration of activity. But beyond infiltrations, you need to protect yourself from the sun to avoid spots, skin cancer and the advancement of wrinkles”.

For Bartoletti “those who have undergone injections of botulinum to smooth out wrinkles on the forehead, or hyaluronic acid to improve cheekbones and lips, you should wait at least 2 weeks before exposing yourself to the sun, the sea or the mountains – he underlines – also to give any bruises time to reabsorb, wait for the green-yellow halos to disappear because otherwise stains will form that will be more difficult to eliminate, if not after many years”.

Whether it’s about filler, botox or breast augmentationfor Bartoletti “beware of undergoing these interventions on the eve of the holidays because you risk, in case of complications, not being able to be checked by your surgeon or cosmetic doctor because he has closed the office for holidays or because you have left for the holidays. Better at least 20 days before” he concludes.