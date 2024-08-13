Towards the Red Bull Ring

August weather for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team riders busy this weekend in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix. One of the tracks most suited to the Desmosedici GP and, at the same time, among the dearest to the Tavullia team with four wins in the collection between Moto3 and Moto2.

Freshly confirmed for the two-year period 2025/2026, Fabio DiGiannantonio is ever closer to the season goal. Another solid P5 in Great Britain, a weekend always among the protagonists and a streak of positive results that is getting longer and longer. Excellent premises to best face the race on the Austrian Ring.

True admirer of the Styrian route too Marco Bezzecchion the podium at this track in all categories (in MotoGP in 2023, ed.). Ever closer to the group, with a good P8 at Silverstone, he can’t wait to get back to work in view of the first free practice sessions.

The pilots’ words

Marco Bezzecchi: “The Spielberg track is one of my favorites, not only because I have managed to get many important results here but also because it suits my riding characteristics and the nature of our Ducati particularly well. At Silverstone, despite the big crash on Saturday, we had a good race with good sensations while riding. We start again from here to stay in the wake of the group“.

Fabio DiGiannantonio: “I’m really happy to be back on track, after Silverstone we announced some great news that gives me a lot of extra motivation to do even better. We are getting faster, always constantly in the group of the strongest and the goal is very close. Let’s not say anything else, I like the Spielberg track, the Ducatis have always been very strong here and I can’t wait to get to the garage to start working with the whole team.“.