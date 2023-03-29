The mid-season finale of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It is already here and with it came a very sad scene. After the hokage’s son found himself once again possessed by Momoshiki, Kawaki was forced to impale his adoptive brother through his chest.

The most shocking thing was not Boruto’s death itself, but his father’s reaction. After Kawaki’s attack, Naruto begins to think about his son’s entire life from the moment he was born. Viewers witness him in a flashback that harrowingly conveys the pain of losing a child.

Of course, as is usually the case in the world of anime and manga, an element appears that reverses the death of the ninja. Momoshiki decided to sacrifice his own resurrection to bring the hokage’s son back to life. Still, the danger is far from over for Naruto and company.

While Boruto did come back to life, he did so with even more Otsutsuki parts in his body, just like Kawaki. TOyes it seems that it is only a matter of time before something similar happens again. And we don’t know if Naruto will be able to face such an event once again.

When is the next part of the Boruto anime coming out?

Pierrot, the animation studio behind borutoassured that they are already working on the continuation of the anime. However, there is no exact date yet as to when we might expect this to happen. Still, Naruto fans have something to look forward to in the coming months.

Source: Studio Pierrot.

During the month of September, four special episodes will be released that will take us back to Konoha’s past. That is to say, they will be stories from the youthful times of Naruto and Sasuke, but with the current animation style of Pierrot. So even if your son takes a while to arrive, we will have the hokage to make the wait more bearable.

