A large number of players have been making merits to try to be the replacements for the current soccer stars, such as Leonel Andrés Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Because of the years that they already have behind them, at some point they will have to make the decision that nobody wants to hear, which is to retire from soccer.

Spain is known for having one of the best leagues in the world and has been known for own the best young players on the marketbecause for more than 10 years it has demonstrated its power against the other leagues.

Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema are the stars of the Santander league.

(We have for you: Spanish League: the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid in figures

For this reason we want to make known those stars that will shine in the not too distant future, since there are young people of 17 years or less, from the Spanish league, that already captivate the world of football for their classwhich is very difficult to achieve.

Five players who could be the stars of the future



‘Gavi’ (18 years old, FC Barcelona)



The current Barcelona midfielder winner of the Golden Boy.

(Keep reading: La Liga: meet the top scorers of the moment for the 2022/2023 season).

Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, known as ‘Gavi’ is one of the new Spanish football jewels. He will barely be 19 years old and is already a starter with Fútbol Club Barcelona and with the Spanish National Team, where he was the sensation for making his debut and starting at the World Cup in Gatar 2022.

The Spaniard works as a midfielder and from 2021, He was distinguished in professional soccer and national teams. This young man today is dazzling the world for his great character and his quality, which he makes known in high-pressure matches despite his age.

In Spain they will buy him with many legends of the league, since, due to his technical qualities, and his leadership on the field, they say that he is the reincarnation of Andres Iniesta, one of the most important players in Spanish football.

Pedri (20 years old, FC Barcelona)

‘Pedri’ Gonzalez, FC Barcelona midfielder.

(You may like: These are some of the most iconic stadiums in Spain.)

Like ‘Gavi’, Pedri He is another of the jewels that the Catalan club has, as he is a magician born in the Canary Islands, who due to his ‘magic’ and his talent has become the leader of the midfield at Barcelona. He made his debut in the club he loved at the age of 17, in a Barcelona full of stars like Leonel Messi was, but due to his qualities, the board of directors and the coach at that time realized how good he was. a child of only 17 years old.

Already being the figure of one of the most important clubs in Spanish football, the former technical director of the Spanish team, Luis Enrique, decided to knock on his door to make him part of the absolute team of Spain, becoming in 2021 as one of the best players of the Eurocopa, the competition of European countries. For all this trajectory, the young canary won the prize for the best young player in the world, ‘El Golden Boy’.

Eduardo Camavinga (20 years old, Real Madrid)



Eduardo Camavinga future promise of Real Madrid. See also Handanovic finds himself desired. And with Udine he has a special feeling

The 19 year old who currently plays for Real Madrid. He is considered a talent that has all the attributes to dominate the football of the future. The Franco-Angolan midfielder goes far beyond physical power, because he is a player with creativity, arrival and the ability to organize the game.



In the year 2022 he became the youngest player to debut for France, breaking a record that had been there since 1945. Currently he has become a very important player for Real Madrid, Well, he has shone in a number of games where Carlo Ancelotti votes for him and his young talent.

Rodrigo Goes (22 years old, Real Madrid)



Rodrigo Goes Brazilian figure.

‘The savior of the Merengue group’ This is how he is called by football fans, as the Brazilian established himself as one of football’s promises when he helped Real Madrid win their fourteenth Champions League last season, being one of the best substitutes in the competition, since every Every time he entered the field he helped his team with a goal or an assist.

What impresses the most about this player is his rise and the impact he has had on the white squad, as his potential was instantly identified, so much so that one of the dressing room leaders, Luka Modric, has helped him grow in all football aspects, since he knows that the young Brazilian paints to be one of the best players in the world in the future.

Ansu Fati (20 years old, FC Barcelona).



Ansu Fati future Spanish promise,

One of the young promises of this league without a doubt is ansu fati, because since he was 17 years old he was already a starter with Barça and in his national team. He has a record that they chase him for his great performances such as to be the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions Leaguethe Spotify Camp Nou and the National Team, among other records.

In soccer in this country they even compared him to Messi, Since his movements were sometimes the same as those of the Argentine, he currently wears the mythical number 10 on his back in representation of his ‘magic’ and his charisma on the pitch.

Yeremi Pino (20 years old, Villareal CF)



One of the pearls formed in the palms of Gran Canarias is undoubtedly Yeremi Pino, since it has emerged since then as one of the most talented projects of the last years of Spanish football. Currently, it is in the Villarreal CF, conquering his coach and his followers for his tactical rigor, Well, for his young age, he has on his feet one with an unbalancing, electric and offensive game.

Undoubtedly, these five young players are not the only ones who stand out on their teams. Well, there is a great litter of new talents that ensure the future of Spanish football and LaLiga Santander, they stand out among them: Vinicius Jr (22 years old, Real Madrid), Nico Williams (20 years old, Athletic Club), Ronald Araujo (FC Barcelona), Ferran Torres (23 years old, FC Barcelona) and many more young people of different nationalities who want to conquer football.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Spanish League: the five best goals of the 2022-2023 season

Spanish League: this is the story of the famous Madrid derby

The list of the most successful teams in the Spanish League

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME