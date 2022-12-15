Boris Becker, the latest, extradited to Germany

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The tennis player Boris Becker.
He paid his sentence in England and left for his country.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 15, 2022, 11:29 AM
Former tennis world number one Boris Beckerreleased Thursday after spending eight months in a state jail United Kingdom for financial crimes, was traveling to Germanyannounced his lawyer.
“He served his sentence and is not subject to any criminal restrictions in Germany,” his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, added in a statement.
“Our client Boris Becker was released from his detention in the United Kingdom and left the country today (Thursday) for Germany,” said the lawyer, rejecting, “for reasons of protection of privacy”, any question about “his place of residence”.
Eight months…
After eight months in a British prison where he was serving a sentence for financial crimes, Becker, 55, winner of six titles grand slamswas released on Thursday morning to be expelled from the country, the British news agency PA had reported hours before.
Becker, who had resided in the United Kingdom since 2012, was sentenced on April 29 by a British court for illegally concealing or transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars to avoid paying his debts after filing for bankruptcy.
The former German tennis star, whose professional career spanned from 1984 to 1999, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of concealing some 2.5 million pounds ($3 million).
AFP
December 15, 2022, 11:29 AM
