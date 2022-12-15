Fan over the moon for the announcement of the former tronista of Men and Women. Here’s what it is.

Armando Incarnate became known to the Italian people thanks to his participation in the throne over di Men and women. Thanks to his television career, his notoriety has become increasingly high, quickly becoming one of the most appreciated faces of the Canale 5 dating show hosted by Maria DeFilippi.

Armando has been able to be appreciated not only for his beauty, but also for his kind way of being. Originally from Napleshe abandoned his studies in law to devote himself to the world of work.

Over the years he has worked as a barman, courier or manager of a supermarket department. Today he is an entrepreneur and is the owner of the Exclusive Luxury Hair which operates a number of hairdressing salons.

A Men and Women has been looking for a soul mate after his relationship with a girl named Daniela duration 17 years has ended. A daughter, Michelle, was also born from that story.

Very active on social media Armando has made many fans happy who were delighted by the new arrival at his home. In fact, the Incarnato family has expanded with the arrival of a beautiful man dog to which Armando is already very close.

Is called Simba and the man showed himself together with him cuddling and kissing him. All documented on social media where Armando wanted to raise awareness of the importance of adopting dogs because they truly know how to be man’s best friend.

“When you want some love, all you have to do is adopt a dog” – in fact he said addressing his fans “look how beautiful it is!“.

Obviously there was no shortage of likes and messages of appreciation from the many fans who said they were really delighted with this choice by witnessing the first demonstrations of love for their new friend. Armando is always very active on social media where thousands of fans follow his updates every day.