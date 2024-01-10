Renzi-Carrai and “the activity of business brokers”. The GdF's cards are in the hands of Copasir

They continue to emerge new details on the 457-page information acquired by Copasirconcerning the international activities of the couple Carrai-Renzi, there is no shortage of contacts with Russian companies and businessmen, sometimes very close to the Kremlin. In 2014 – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – Carrai proposed to the then Prime Minister to make contact with Igor Sechin, oligarch Very close to Putinowner of oil giant Rosneft. Between 2018 and 2019, when according to the Guardia di Finanza Carrai and Renzi are starting a business as a business agent together, the investigators find traces of commercial proposals to be presented to high dignitaries of foreign countries, such as Qatar. Investments in large Italian companies, such as Autostrade per l'Italia or Pirelli. But also foreign ones: like the Israeli cyber security company Cyesec, very close to the security apparatus of Tel Aviv; or the giant of Russian gas Novatekowned by the Russian scrooge Leonid Mikhelson: “Opportune commercial agreement to optimize logistics – we read in a memo between Carrai and Renzi preparatory to a trip to Qatar“.

In February 2015 – continues Il Fatto – an official of the Presidency of the Council writes to Marco Carrai to inform him that Vincenzo Trani is “looking for him, alerted by the entourage of Putin who frequents, who next March Matteo will be in Moscow. He wanted to have an exchange with you. “Although he does not hold formal roles in the Renzi government, the web of relationships woven by Carrai is of the highest level. He is often presented as the one who”deals with privileged relationships with Matteo“. Some of these look to Russia and will survive in Renzi's second life: in 2021 the senator from Rignano will join the board of directors of Delimobil, a Luxembourg company from Trani, which deals with car sharing. Vincenzo Trani is a Neapolitan entrepreneur close to the Kremlin, who attempted to bring the Sputnik vaccine and is in partnership with the Moscow bank Vtb.

