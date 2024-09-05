Ciudad Juarez.- Eight days before the start of the school year, the National Commission for Free Textbooks (Conaliteg) has delayed the shipment of books for secondary school students to Ciudad Juárez.

As of yesterday, of the 885 thousand documents that arrived at the border, no secondary school had received the teaching materials, reported the Undersecretariat of Education and Sports (SEyD) Northern Zone.

The Northern Zone Communications Liaison Department explained that the distribution will take place once all the books have arrived.

“Until they all arrive, we will distribute them, so that it is a general delivery to all secondary schools.”

Conaliteg has not yet provided exact dates for the arrival of the more than one million pending books for secondary school.

However, Francisco Hugo Gutiérrez Dávila, Secretary of Education and Sports, confirmed in an interview with El Diario that the entire quantity of books for secondary and preschool education is expected to be available by October at the latest.

They cover primary level

In contrast, books for primary schools have already been delivered to the 508 schools in Ciudad Juárez, of which 408 are federal and 104 are state.

In total, 24,340 students from first to sixth grade on the border benefited.

Undersecretary of Education and Sports, Maurilio Fuentes Estrada, confirmed that all textbooks for primary schools have been distributed.

They are also missing in preschool

154,000 books have been distributed for preschoolers, although more than 200,000 are still pending.

Previously, the SEyD had reported that during the period in which students receive their books, academic and community diagnostic instruments will be applied to assess the level of literacy of the minors.

This diagnosis, he added, will allow the creation of identification forms and the implementation of teaching activities that are being carried out through the Technical Council workshops for teachers, thus adjusting the curriculum topics based on the results obtained.

