This Tuesday the stage of Rui Silva in it Real Betis. The goalkeeper has been transferred to Sporting of Portugal after three and a half seasons in the Heliópolis entity. Rui Silva has said goodbye through a video published on social networks.

«The time has come to say goodbye to all of you. For me it was a great pride and honor to be able to represent this shirt. Without a doubt, they were three and a half wonderful years where I have enjoyed a lot. I have grown as a player and as a person, I have matured a lot. Where I have been able to win my first title. I have enjoyed playing at Benito Villamarín, all the home games, full, supporting each minute. And games away from home without words also for everything that you mean to this great club, a club with a lot of demands,” comments the goalkeeper in the video.

«I have really enjoyed being able to also be a centenarian with the club, it has been a very great honor for me. And I want to thank all my teammates, staff, club workers, who helped me a lot. From Portugal I send you a big hug. I am supporting and encouraging from here, I will be another Betic from Portugal. A lot of Betis, thank you for everything,” adds Rui Silva.

The goalkeeper arrived at the Heliópolis entity in the summer of 2021 and has participated in a total of 114 official matches with the Betic team.