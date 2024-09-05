He The first “Norte” event of the season already has a date and it is closer than you think. According to information from the Conaguathe first frontal system of the season and the accompanying polar air mass will give rise to this phenomenon between the night of this Friday 6th and the early morning of Saturday, September 7th.

“The North Wind”as it is also known, will hit the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, where it will cause winds with gusts between 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) and waves of 2 to 3 meters high during Saturday. At the same time, it will bring winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca).

Rain is expected in Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tamaulipas in the coming days due to the presence of various meteorological phenomena.

Climate in Tamaulipas and Veracruz from September 5 to 7

In Tamaulipas Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm) are expected for this Thursday, as well as maximum temperatures between 30°C to 35°C and winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h. On Friday, the intensity of the rains will decrease and leave between 50 to 75 mm and temperatures will remain the same. These weather conditions will be similar throughout Saturday, except for the winds that will reach maximum speeds of 60 to 80 km/h and will cause waves of 2 to 3 meters high.

In Veracruzthere will be very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm) throughout Thursday, as well as maximum temperatures between 30°C to 35°C and minimum temperatures of 0°C to 5°C for the mountainous area. On Friday, the rains will increase in intensity and leave between 75 to 150 mm of water and the thermal conditions will remain almost static. However, with the arrival of the “Norte” event, torrential rains are expected (150 to 250 mm), winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 3 meters high.

