Months ago Paulo Dybala had closed a renewal agreement with Juventus. However, the situation has taken an unexpected turn. As pointed TyC Sports, the playmaker did not like that the Vecchia Signora The conditions of the agreed link changed and the new negotiation did not reach a common point between all the parties. In this way, except for a last minute swivel, Dybala will leave Turin on June 30, at which time your current contract expires.

Tremendous bombshell that would leave Allegri without the ace from his deck, after seeing how Cristiano Ronaldo gave him the baton the summer with his return to Manchester United. The renewal of The jewel It is a topic that has been on the table for a long time bianconera. Before the pandemic, the talks began, later the level of the Argentine was not as expected and the handshake was delayed. But finally it seemed that everything would become official in February, once Juve closed all the open fronts in the winter market.

As reported by AS, it was the club and not the player that postponed the signing. Now that dilation will give you a headache. They will have to face a few final months that further complicate a course sufficiently convulsed by the team’s sporting performance. As a future free agent that he is, the Laguna Larga man can legally negotiate with any team that is interested in taking over his services and, he adds T&C, will hear offers.

Evil timing

Interestingly, this turn of events shares context with the defeat juventine in the Italian Super Cup at the hands of Inter. Alexis Sánchez became a hero with his goal in minute 120 (2-1) that condemned Allegri’s team. Dybala was not a starter, but entered in 74 ‘, unable to help break the tie. “As we have risked too much in the previous games, he is not yet to play the 90 minutes after the injury. Tonight, as there was the possibility of overtime, I told him that either he played the 60 minutes before or after “, explained the coach after the defeat when asked about the substitution of his star. “

What’s more, the issue of renewal also came to the fore and Allegri was clear: “The club is in charge of those things, not me”. It is clear that if it were up to him, that signature would have arrived a long time ago. This season, the ’10’ has taken a step forward in terms of leadership and in the 20 games he has played he has already scored nine goals, with an average of 0.62 goals every 90 minutes. In addition, he has distributed four assists. Juventus’ greatest must is the goal, hence their priority objective is Dusan Vlahovic and they do not let Morata go to Barcelona if a replacement does not arrive. If they fail to redirect the situation with Dybala, the future will be even darker.