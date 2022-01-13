The process for the commission of inquiry continues, the news published by Piera Maggio. The aim is to discover the truth after 17 years

At the end of the Christmas holidays, some good news has arrived for Piera Maggio. The go-ahead for the commission of inquiry into the case of little Denise Pipitone. If until a few days ago everything seemed in doubt and the rumor had spread that someone was trying to obstruct the goal, now it seems official and very soon it will arrive in the classroom.

The deputy Giuseppe Brascia, on his official profile, he wrote:

We have just definitively approved the text to set up the commission of inquiry into the disappearance of #DenisePipitone. A big step forward. Now it will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies and it will be up to the group leaders’ conference to schedule it. Like his family and many citizens, we look forward to clarifying the case very soon after more than 17 years.

Also Elisa Tripodi on his official Facebook profile he said:

Today, in the Constitutional Affairs Commission, the mandate to the rapporteur was voted with the aim of arriving soon in the Chamber for the approval of the text. As rapporteur of the provision I want to emphasize that the establishment of this commission, just as is happening with the case of David Rossi, serves to shed light on an event that has shaken the whole of Italy for 17 years, on the alleged gaps and areas of shadows that still persist and to give a clear picture to Denise’s family, who have been waiting for the truth about the disappearance of the child for too many years.

Piera Maggio only asks for the truth

After so many disappointments, the mother of the missing child does not stop hoping. Piera Maggio asks only the truth, what happened to Denise Pipitone that 1st September 2004 in Mazara del Vallo. Someone has kidnapped her and snatched her from her family’s affection and today she may still be alive and know nothing about her past.

The investigating judge of Marsala, after the request of the prosecutor, decided to file the case. The investigations had focused on Anna Corona and Giuseppe Della Key.