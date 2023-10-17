The Palace of Versailles was evacuated again this Tuesday due to a bomb alert and, “for security reasons”its doors will remain closed throughout the day, according to a message published by the institution on its social networks.

The Palace of Versailles was already closed last Saturday for the same reason. These closures have been repeated in schools and stations in France with the increase in the terrorist alert level after last Friday’s attack in the city of Arras.

The Louvre Museum was also evacuated in Paris on Saturday and Lyon station.



These alerts come at a time when security measures have been reinforced in France due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and in particular for the jihadist attack last Friday at a high school in Arras, in which a Russian terrorist originally from the Caucasus murdered a teacher with a knife and injured three other people at the center.

The French Government then increased the security devicein particular with the deployment of 7,000 soldiers from the Sentinel anti-terrorist mission in support of law enforcement.

This Monday morning, when classes had to resume after the attack, The same Gambetta high school was evacuated due to another bomb warning. As in the other cases, the bomb squad did not find any artifacts.

