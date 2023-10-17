Recovery | Vesa Walldén lost the ability to walk and lost tens of kilos – due to polyneuropathy

All may not recognize Vesa Walldénia60, as the same man who led the operational activities of the Finnish Basketball Association in the 2010s.

The mass of Stadilainen has actually shrunk by 43 kilograms in a short time in the 2020s. The reason is not just jogging, but the background is a serious illness, polyneuropathy, i.e. a multi-nerve disease that wears down the peripheral nervous system.

“I had to learn to walk again with the help of a rollator,” Wallden says now and walks calmly.

With a nickname Walldén, known as Puke, grew up in Roihuvuori next to the sports field and played everything possible. In the neighborhood lived hard-class talent, such as Lehkonen brothers Ismo and Timo and those familiar from the basketball court Petri Niiranen and Mike Tanner. In 1975, Walldén joined the pride of East Helsinki, Wartti Basket, and two years later, the journey continued to Helsinki’s NMKY.

“In the spring of 1982, we won the A-boys’ Finnish championship in Jyväskylä,” Walldén says about his greatest success in the “Kristika” shirt.

Having studied economics, Walldén joined the Basketball Association as an association trainer in 1986. In the Basketball Association, he had time to do and see all kinds of things.

“I did the legendary Robert “Peter” Petersen’s (1928–2003) as a driver in the 1980s, when we toured coaching courses for three to four years.”

Walldén drove and listened to Petersen’s colorful stories.

Same repeated later in 1992–1995, when Walldén was assigned as regional commander in Central Finland. In the middle of the week, I had to drive to Helsinki to take care of national affairs.

“On Thursdays, the trip became easier when I got a ride from Helsinki to Jyväskylä Matti Pullin.”

The hill jumping coach had enough to talk about.

“I didn’t have to say anything during the three-hour drive.”

Kilometers were also accumulated in the summer, because Walldén has been organizing street racing tours for years.

“Over the course of ten years, I missed many friends’ weddings when I was shaking up tournaments in different parts of Finland and the Baltics.”

The Katukoris project received the Sports Activity of the Year award from the Defense Forces, when all Finnish garrisons went through.

In August 2010 Walldén started as executive director of the Basketball Association. The first autumn was spent scratching my head, when the TV rights payments promised to the association were not received.

“The person who acted as an intermediary between Urho-TV and the union was supposed to pay us, but the money was never heard.”

According to Walldén, more than 300,000 euros were left in receivables from the Basketball Association.

After the initial turmoil, a brighter time came. When the men’s European Championships were extended to 2011, Finland was able to participate in the final tournament of 24 countries played in Lithuania.

Susijengi has been offering taste experiences since the 2011 European Championships. In the picture, the EC cake from the Slovenian EC tournament 2013.

The place of the prize competition aroused a basketball frenzy, which was driven by Susijengi. The increase in popularity was reflected in the union’s budget, which was 4.5–5 million euros in 2010, while it was 9 million euros in 2015.

“Koris was recognized as a big sport”, Walldén recalls his growing years.

The number of licenses also went in the desired direction.

“In 2010, basketball and volleyball had roughly the same number of licensed players, i.e. 15,000. Now basketball is largely over 20,000 and volleyball is under 10,000,” Walldén muses.

Photographed by Vesa Walldén in 2014.

Antti Zittingin during the presidency, Walldén was fired from the job of executive director and transferred to sales duties. At the same time, he started thinking about further education. The 2019–2020 sports management training organized by Turku University of Applied Sciences opened eyes and brought a breath of fresh air from other sports.

Walldén retired from the Basketball Association in March 2023, but continues to work in sports in the role of Manager. He made a badminton guru Mika Heinonen with a paratable tennis player for the final project of the course Only Tapolan management perspectives.

Vesa Walldén has been the manager of World Championship medalist Aino Tapola since 2020.

Currently, Walldén’s team includes figure skaters in addition to World Cup medalist Tapola Emmi Peltonen and young promise Severi Varpio and a 7-player Miia Sillman.

Walldén is a person rich in ideas, and he has succeeded in creating cooperation patterns that help the everyday life of his athletes in a significant way.

“I try to organize the athletes’ affairs in such a way that they can train professionally.”