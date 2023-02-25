Mauro Cid was assigned to Land Operations Command, in Brasilia; military would take over battalion in Goiânia

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, former adjutant of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was assigned to a new role at Coter (Land Operations Command), in Brasilia. The soldier was quoted to take over the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion), in Goiânia, but was rejected by Lula (PT), who barred his appointment to the specialized unit.

As found out by Power360, Colonel Cid, as he is known, will monitor the conditions of the troops that work in Coter. Before his impediment was confirmed, military personnel defended his nomination due to the requirements demanded for the function in the BAC.

Since 2019, Cid has been in the selection process to take over the 1st BAC. To occupy the role, there are requirements that the commander pass the Army Parachuting Course, the CAC (Command Actions Course) —given by the battalion itself— and the Special Forces Course.

Currently, the COE (Special Operations Command), which coordinates the BAC, is commanded by General Pimentel. The unit is one of the most respected among the military.

Mauro Cid is accused of operating an alleged cash 2 scheme at the Planalto Palace during the Bolsonaro government. The military refuses.

The lieutenant colonel is also being investigated for possible incitement to crime after participating in a live with Bolsonaro, in which the then president associated the vaccine against covid-19 with aids.

Maintaining Mauro Cid’s nomination was one of the reasons for the dismissal of former Army commander Julio César Arruda. He was reluctant to back down from the nomination.

Tomás Paiva, new head of Força, on the other hand, evaluated the decision as correct. In his 1st week in office, he barred the nomination.