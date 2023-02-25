And Fluminense reported in a statement about his contract with the 34-year-old left back, stressing that he “signed a contract until December 2024, with the option to extend it until the end of 2025.”

Marcelo had terminated his contract with Olympiacos, Greece, last week, knowing that he joined his ranks in September after his departure from Real Madrid.

Marcelo said on “Instagram”: “For years I dreamed of returning to my roots. To the team that trained me and taught me football. I returned to where it all began.”

The veteran player will wear a shirt bearing the number 12, as was the case with the royal team previously.

March in brief

• Marcelo is considered one of the best players in the world in the left-back position, but his level has declined in recent years and his physical fitness no longer allows him to provide the same defensive efforts as he was at the beginning of his career.

• In 2007, when he was 18 years old, he left his former club, Fluminense, with whom he started his career, to join Real Madrid for 7 million euros.

• He quickly established himself as a mainstay, winning the European Champions League with the Royal Team 5 times and the Spanish League title 6 times.

• Last May, he did not play the Champions League final against Liverpool when Real won 1-0, but he was the first to lift the cup in appreciation of his 15 years.

• He joined Olympiacos, but the experience stopped after only 5 months in Greece.

• He wore the Brazil national team shirt in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.