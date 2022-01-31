By Lisandra Paraguassu

(Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the trip to Russia is confirmed for the end of February and will be very good for Brazil, but that he does not plan to address the country’s crisis with Ukraine in its talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If this subject comes up on the agenda, it will be at the will of President Putin,” he said in an interview with TV Record broadcast on his social networks.

Bolsonaro also said that the trip will be “very good for Brazil” and that he wants to expand trade relations with the whole world, and that the Brazilian government hopes for a harmonious solution to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The president’s trip, scheduled for February 17, comes at a time when the Russian government has more than 100,000 troops stationed on the border with Ukraine, in what is seen as preparation for an invasion that could begin anytime.

