There are 57,715 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 31, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 349 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 478,314 swabs were processed with a 12% positivity rate. The hospitalized are 19,913 hospitalized, 296 since yesterday, 1,584 in intensive care, 9 fewer, with 112 admissions in 24 hours.

DATA FROM THE REGION

LAZIO – There are 6,615 new coronavirus infections today 31 January 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 29 deaths. In Rome 3,865 cases. Today in Lazio, “out of 17,707 molecular swabs and 40,429 antigenic swabs for a total of 58,136 swabs, 6,615 new positive cases are recorded (-4,918); there are 29 deaths, including recoveries of missed notifications (+22), 2,145 hospitalized ( -1), 206 intensive care (+2) and +11,631 cured. The ratio between positives and swabs is 11.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,865 “announces the Regional Health Councilor Lazio, Alessio D’Amato.

There are 286,738 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 2,145 are hospitalized, 206 in intensive care and 284,387 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 585,797 have been healed and 9,823 died out of a total of 882,358 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

BASILICATA – There are 479 new coronavirus infections today 31 January 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No deaths in the past 24 hours. The new positive cases were detected on a total of 3,071 swabs (molecular and antigenic). 475 healings were recorded. There are 101 hospitalized for Covid-19, of which 5 in intensive care: 49 (of which 3 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 52 (of which 2 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are about 18 thousand.

For the vaccination, 3,175 administrations were made yesterday. So far 462,247 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (83.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 423,895 have received the second (76.6 percent) and 293,141 are the third doses (53 percent), for a total of 1,179,283 administrations carried out.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 8,983 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna registered today, January 31, out of a total of 31,661 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,602 are molecular and 21,059 rapid antigen tests. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 28.4%.

There are 36 deaths. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 149 (-2 compared to yesterday, equal to -1.3%), the average age is 62.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 2,701 (+69 compared to yesterday, + 2.6%), average age 71.5 years.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,032 new coronavirus infections detected today, January 31, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 2,827 molecular swabs and 6,389 rapid antigenic tests carried out. Seven deaths, according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care has dropped to 42, while there are 519 patients hospitalized in other departments.

PUGLIA – There are 2,638 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, January 31, 2022, according to Covid numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. Another 17 deaths recorded. New cases were identified on 27,689 swabs.

The new infections by province – Province of Bari: 824; Province of Bat: 233; Province of Brindisi: 311; Province of Foggia: 382; Province of Lecce: 594; Province of Taranto: 265; Residents outside the region: 21; Province under definition: 8.

Currently positive people are 137,035. In the hospital, there are 728 covid patients admitted to a non-critical area. In the intensive care unit, on the other hand, 59 are ill.

VENETO – There are 4,877 new coronavirus infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, January 31st. Also recorded 23 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,151,107, while that of victims rises to 13,169. The currently positives in the Region are 247,513.

TUSCANY – There are 4,109 new coronavirus infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, January 31st. Also recorded 27 other deaths. 2,310 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 1,799 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 739,306 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 1.4% and reached 578,258 (78.2% of total cases).

Today 12,879 molecular swabs and 19,072 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.9% were positive. On the other hand, 6,551 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 62.7% were positive. The currently positive are 152,785 today, -2.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,477 (51 more than yesterday), of which 112 in intensive care (1 more).

ABRUZZO – There are 1,262 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 31, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 4 deaths since yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 2,811 in the Region. Since yesterday, 456 have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3,559 molecular swabs and 9,319 antigen tests have been processed.

428 patients, 16 more than yesterday, are hospitalized in the medical area. There are 36 intensive care units as busy as yesterday. In isolation at home 111,962 people. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila at 253, Chieti at 348, Pescara at 298 and Teramo at 332.

SARDINIA – There are 597 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, January 31, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 7 deaths. The new cases were identified on 1,666 people tested. A total of 8547 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 33 patients admitted to intensive care units (1 less than yesterday’s figure). The patients hospitalized in the medical area are 376 (7 more than yesterday) and 23,047 are the cases of home isolation (41 more than yesterday), as communicated by the Sardinia Region

There are 7 deaths: 2 men aged 78 and 87, residing in the province of Oristano; 3 men aged 56, 81 and 89, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; an 83-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man residing in the province of Sassari.

CAMPANIA – There are 5,062 new coronavirus infections today January 31 in Campania, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. Another 51 deaths are recorded (31 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, 20 previously but recorded yesterday). The new cases emerged from the analysis of 42,979 swabs. The total number of deaths recorded in Campania since the beginning of the pandemic thus rises to 9,139. In Campania there are 89 Covid patients currently hospitalized in intensive care (one more than yesterday), 1,391 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (13 less than the figure released yesterday).

PIEDMONT – There are 6,241 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, January 31, 2022, according to numbers and data from the region’s covid bulletin. 18 more deaths recorded. The new cases (of which 5,167 after antigenic tests) are equal to 9% of 69,607 swabs performed, of which 62,925 antigenic. Of the 6,241 new cases, 5,339 (85.5%) were asymptomatic. There are 4,921 screening cases, 1,050 case contacts, 270 with ongoing investigation.

The number of people admitted to intensive care is 127 (+2 compared to yesterday). Patients not in intensive care are 2,111 (+28 compared to yesterday). There are 138,003 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 14,294,418 (+69,607 compared to yesterday).

There are 18 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, including 2 today, reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total then becomes 12,601 deaths who tested positive for the virus. The recovered patients become a total of 725,050 (+14,497 compared to yesterday).